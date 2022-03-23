EDGERTON, Kan. — The Edgerton City Council will review an application for federal funds to upgrade city streets.

On Thursday, the council will review two proposals to the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) for use of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) funds.

In January, USDOT announced the availability of $1.5 billion in grant funding to support transportation infrastructure. The program supports projects that improve safety, equity and sustainability.

City staff are recommending the city seek funding for improvements to the downtown streetscape and on 2nd Street from Highway 56 to 207th Street.

Both projects have been discussed as part of the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP). If approved by the council, the city must submit an application to USDOT by Thursday, April 14.