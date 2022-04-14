Haven gas explosion (Courtesy Ned Matthew Biltz)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities remain on the scene of an explosion northwest of Wichita. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Reno County dispatch said it is at the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant at Kansas Highway 96 and Kent Road, about a mile west of Haven. Viewers are telling us it is called Haven Midstream.

Two people suffered burns to their hands. Officials tell us everyone else got out safely.

There is no word yet on what caused the blast. Firefighters have had trouble turning off the gas since the fire started. They say it could be hours before the fire is out.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed K-96. Drivers should avoid the area as a two-mile perimeter is being established away from the blaze. The Kansas Department of Transportation said K-96 is closed from Haven Road to Yoder Road. Drivers are being rerouted in both directions.

#BREAKING – Here's another look at the fire at the gas plant in Haven. Our team is still working to gather more information. Stay with @KSNNews for updates. Video courtesy Austin Phillips. https://t.co/IhFkpaTQMO pic.twitter.com/T8WXEFTPLh — Emily Younger (@EmilyYoungerTV) April 14, 2022

Haven USD 312 held students indoors. Parents were told that if they wanted to pick up their children, they could.

The City of Haven said those within the city limits are not being evacuated.

KSN News video from our Hutchinson Skyview showed the flames. As of about 2:15 p.m., you could not see the flames from our camera.

Stay with KSN.com for the latest developments.