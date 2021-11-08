Eudora man killed in rollover crash in southwest Kansas

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. — A 28-year-old Eudora man has died following a single-vehicle rollover the crash over the weekend in southwest Kansas.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 160, just west of the K-27 junction, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on U.S. 160 when he left the roadway for an unknown reason. He then overcorrected and the vehicle rolled an unknown amount of times before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 28-year-old Bryce L. Stude, of Eudora.

Stude was not wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.