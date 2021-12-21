Evergy pitches energy efficient programs for Kansas customers

LENEXA, Kan. — Evergy could soon offer Kansas customers rebates to make their homes more energy efficient.

Evergy has requested approval from the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) to launch a series of energy efficiency programs.

The pilot includes nine programs for business and residential customers. The plan would cover things like energy audits to teach customers ways to be more mindful with their usage; weatherization assistance for low-income customers; and offering rebates for the installation of energy efficient lighting and smart thermostats.

The programs would be paid for through extra fees on a customer’s bills.

Evergy is anticipating a rate increase of approximately 1.25% ($0.00402 per kilowatt hour) for residential customers and 1.24% ($0.00287 per kWh) for businesses during the initial investment period. According to the proposal, customers would start to see lower electric bills in 2028.

The utility company estimates the proposal could reduce energy demand by approximately 260 megawatts (MW) and provide customers with a net savings of about $42 million over the lifetime of the installed equipment.

If approved by the KCC, the programs would launch in January 2023 and run through December 31, 2026.