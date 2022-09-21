OLATHE, Kan. — A former Johnson County District Court Clerk employee has been sentenced to over two years in federal prison.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors charged Dawna Brandt, now Dawna Kellogg, with embezzling more than $1 million from the Johnson County District Court.

She pleaded guilty in April to one count of wire fraud and one count of falsifying tax returns. Prosecutors dismissed nine other original charges.

On Tuesday, Kellogg was sentenced to 30 months in prison for the charges.

Court documents say Kellogg used her position as the accounting supervisor in the Court Clerk’s Office to redirect incoming cash payments to the court into her personal bank accounts.

According to court records, Kellogg stole at least $1,135,988 from her employer. Court records indicate she embezzled approximately $359,296 from 2007 through 2009 and $776,691 from 2010 through June 2017.

As part of her plea agreement, Kellogg will pay $1,135,988.13 in restitution to the district court, $97,886 to the IRS and $20,893 to the state of Kansas to represent the tax loss to the state based on her falsified tax returns from 2013 through 2017.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.