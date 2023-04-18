OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas City-area family is devastated after losing a loved one over the weekend in a double homicide.

Olathe Police said 18-year-old Monterrio Spenser Jr. and 19-year-old Jessica Hicks were killed Saturday near W. 126th Street and N. Rogers Road.

“To go out like this, like this, that’s not right,” said Teresa Bates, Spenser’s great aunt. “It’s not right for any child.”

It’s the last thing Spenser’s family expected. Bates said they were planning for his high school graduation.

“I can only imagine how it would be in the same week talking about announcements and invitations to your child’s high school graduation, and in the same week have to prepare to bury your angel,” Bates said.

Police said Spenser was shot multiple times Saturday night at Clarion Park Apartments. The incident spilled into the area of Sola Salons.

“To only have been here 18 years, he was just in the beginning,” Bates said.

Police haven’t said what led to the shooting but said investigators have contacted everyone involved.