LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the BMO Harris Bank in Leawood, Kansas.

The investigators said that the two suspects entered the bank, near 89th and State Line Road, around 12:15 p.m. and gave the teller a demand note.

The FBI said the suspects didn’t show a weapon and fled in a black SUV southbound on State Line Road with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects are both described as black males, between 25-32 years old and standing between 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-3.

One of the suspects was wearing a red hoodie with a ski mask, while the other suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt with a ski mask.

No injuries were reported.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.