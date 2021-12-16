First confirmed case of omicron variant confirmed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday that state labs have identified the omicron variant of COVID in a Kansas resident.

The individual with the omicron variant is a vaccinated adult in Franklin County. The person has not received a booster dose. No additional details were released to protect the individual’s privacy.

“Since the omicron variant was classified as a Variant of Concern, KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories has been working to identify the variant in the state. Through genomic sequencing, they were able to confirm the first case of the Omicron variant in Kansas,” Janet Stanek, acting secretary, said.

“The detection of the variant does not come as a surprise. This virus is highly infectious and transmittable. We must do our part to protect ourselves and those around us by using the tools available to us.”

At least 30 states have confirmed cases linked to the omicron variant, including in Missouri.

Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday that confirming an omicron case “won’t change the approach” in addressing the novel coronavirus’ continued spread.

An average of 1,609 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases a day were reported in Kansas for the seven days ending Wednesday, according to state health department data. New COVID-19 hospitalizations averaged 47 a day and deaths, 18 a day, during the same period.

Federal data said 56% of Kansas’ 2.9 million residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, compared to the national figure of 61%. But 28% of the state’s population has received booster shots, compared to the national figure of 27%.

Health officials urge Kansans to use the following tools to protect against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Get vaccinated and boosted. Vaccines remain the best tool to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. The three authorized COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and death. Scientists expect the vaccines to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and death in people infected with the Omicron variant. COVID-19 vaccines are now authorized for people ages 5 and over. The COVID-19 booster shots are authorized for all individuals ages 16 and over. To find a vaccine near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

