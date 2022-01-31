ABILENE (KSNT) – Yes, you will have privacy and the ability to withstand a nuclear strike.

Although not unheard of, Zillow is offering a rare find, an old missile complex for sale that could be used as a home, apartments, or even a bed and breakfast for the right family.

(KSNT Photo/courtesy John W. Dautel)

The property is a decommissioned Atlas F missile silo complex on 11 acres near Abilene. The 6,900 square foot complex has two upper levels once used for launch control and living quarters. The main missile silo is 170 feet deep. Zillow, who lists the property, said the facility has water, electricity, and a forced sewage system to the ground surface.

A 4,000 square foot Quonset building with water, electricity, and plumbing comes with the property.

Classified as a single-family residence with zero bedrooms, one bathroom, and one garage space built in 1960, you would not be bothered by neighbors for the asking price of $380,000.

Be warned, however, the two concrete doors on top of the facility weigh 75 tons apiece and are powered by a hydraulic system.

The facility was filled with groundwater at one time from being not in use. At this time all three floors are clear to be used as a person wishes. There is surface rust on the metal from being underwater but the metal is structurally sound.

According to real estate agent John W. Dautel the facility has had an environmental study done and has been given a clean bill of health.