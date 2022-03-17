OLATHE, Kan. — Federal prosecutors have charged a former Johnson County District Court employee with embezzling more than $1 million from the court.

The embezzlement was first reported in January when an inside source told FOX4 officials lost track of this significant amount of money within the district court.

The investigation prompted some members of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners question if county tax dollars were involved in the embezzlement scheme.

According to an affidavit obtained by FOX4, Dawna Brandt used her position as the Accounting Supervisor in the Court Clerk’s Office to redirect incoming cash payments to the court into her personal bank accounts.

Brandt attempted to cover up the theft by writing Clerk of Court checks, making them payable to the Clerk of Court and then depositing them in the Clerk of the Court’s bank account, court documents say.

Between January 2007 and June 2017, Brandt wrote nearly 500 Clerk of Court checks in amounts ranging from $100 to $10,000. Each of the checks was written in an effort to create an open payable in the county’s Justice Information Management System (JIMS) to conceal the embezzled cash.

Sometime after June 2017, Brandt changed her last name to Kellogg. She is now facing eight counts of wire fraud and three counts of falsifying federal income tax return.

