LAWRENCE, Kan. — A former Lawrence police officer is facing over two dozen charges in Douglas County, accused of raping a woman while on duty.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations and Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Jonathan Gardner, 41, last week, and he was booked into the Leavenworth County jail.

On Monday, he was formally charged with one count of rape, 12 counts of unlawful acts concerning computers and 12 counts of official misconduct.

The KBI said it launched an investigation after Lawrence police asked for help. The police department received a report from a woman saying that Gardner had sexually assaulted her while he was on duty on Jan. 1, 2017.

After the agency finished its investigation, Lawrence police terminated the officer’s job with the department.

The KBI added that the computer and misconduct charges stemmed from also finding that the former officer had performed illegal and unauthorized searches of the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System, as well as internal LPD public safety systems from 2017-2020.

Lawrence Police Chief Craig Owens released the following statement:

“I am appalled by the alleged conduct of Gardner. Those alleged actions are not consistent with the values of the department and, if true, Gardner violated the trust of the community he was sworn to serve. Most importantly, I would like to extend my appreciation to the community member who possessed the courage and bravery to come forward and report this allegation to our agency.”

