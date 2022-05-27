TOPEKA (KSNT) — A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a U.S. Army member for allegedly defrauding at least 25 people out of almost $150,000 in a romance scheme.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Fort Riley, is charged with the following:

Five counts of wire fraud

Five counts of laundering monetary instruments

One count of procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully

The Justice Department says Ugwu is accused of conspiring with others to defraud money from people in the U.S. through the use of pretenses and promises and the omission of material facts to carry out romance, advance fee and other fraudulent schemes.