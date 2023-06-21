LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Army’s Ft. Leavenworth experienced a first Wednesday, and it’s tied to June’s LGBTQI+ Pride Month.

The Army installation held its first ever pride celebration. Organizers said it was about love and “equality without exception.”

“I think there were a lot more allies here than I anticipated,” former NFL player and Wednesday’s guest speaker Ryan O’Callaghan said.

O’Callaghan retired after six years in the NFL, playing for the New England Patriots and a short stint for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“My plan was to play football as long as possible and then end my life,” O’Callaghan said. “I thought that was my only option.”

Instead, through therapy, O’Callaghan said he found the courage to be himself and come out as gay.

Now, he encourages others on their journey to be their true, authentic selves.

“I think it’s important to go out and tell your story and encourage people to figure out a way that they can be themselves,” O’Callaghan said, “and it’s never too late.”

O’Callaghan sees similarities between football and the military. He wants people to understand that words matter.

“For me, the 30 years I was closeted was because of the things I had heard as a child and then growing up,” O’Callaghan said, “and then they stuck with me.”

Maj. Karmalita Irlmeier believes actions also make a difference. That’s why she spearheaded Wednesday’s pride luncheon. It was the first ever at Ft. Leavenworth.

“This is a really big deal for Ft. Leavenworth. It’s a step forward for the United States Army and for the United States Military,” Irlmeier said.

Commanding Gen. Milford Beagle and Department Cmrd. Myron Reineke were there in support, along with several other service members. Irlmeier said civilians were also invited.

“It became more clear that gratitude, tears, forward progress. There’s so many people that were dismissed from the military under the ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy — that some of them are here in celebration of the forward progress,” Irlmeier said.

She said they’re looking forward to providing continued support and opportunities for the next generation. They plan on making this an annual event at Ft. Leavenworth.

