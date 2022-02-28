GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A city commissioner in Garden City is being accused of stealing. Troy Unruh, 58, who also used to be the mayor of Garden City, is charged with misdemeanor theft.

Troy Unruh, Feb. 22, 2022. Courtesy: Finney County.

The Office of the Kansas Attorney General claims that Unruh “unlawfully, feloniously, and intentionally” took money from LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition. A complaint filed in Finney County District Court claims the theft was less than $1,500 and that it happened between September 2017 and May 2019.

The complaint was signed by Steven Karrer, deputy attorney general, on Feb. 21. It lists one of the witnesses as Callie Dyer. She is the executive director of the Finney County Health Coalition.

If Unruh is found guilty, he could spend up to a year in the county jail and pay a fine of up to $2,500.

KSN reached out to Unruh, Dyer, and Mayor Shannon Dick for comment.

Unruh has not replied. Dyer said she has no comment. The mayor sent KSN this statement:

I am aware that Troy Unruh has been charged, processed, and released from the Finney Co. Law Enforcement Center. As I understand it these charges are not related to his role as a commissioner and in no way affect the city financially. Out of respect to the victims, Troy, and his family, I do not feel I should comment further on the charges since it does not involve the City of Garden City.” Mayor Shannon Dick, Garden City