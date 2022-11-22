GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County district attorney has ruled a Gardner police officer was justified and won’t face any charges in a shooting this summer.

On July 27, Gardner police were called to the 17900 block of S. Moonlight Road for a welfare check. That’s were officers encountered a 22-year-old man who was armed with a handgun.

Through the investigation, District Attorney Steve Howe said officials learned the man’s parents attempted to check him into a hospital for mental health care, but he left the facility and returned home.

Howe said dash camera footage shows the 22-year-old fired the gun at an officer. The officer gave repeated commands to drop the gun. A short time later, the man pointed the gun at the same officer, who shot one round at the man.

Neither the officer nor the man were hit by the initial gunfire. But officials said then the 22-year-old then shot himself. Police recovered his gun, called 911 and rendered first aid, Howe said.

The district attorney determined the officer’s use of force was justified, believing his life and others were in danger. Howe said the officer will not face criminal charges.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody and was expected to survive his injuries at the time of the shooting, police said.

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.