GARDNER, Kan. — The Gardner Police Department is investigating a 2-year-old child’s suspicious death Wednesday.

On Nov. 2, Gardner police were dispatched just before 4 p.m. to the area of 188th and Locust streets for a medical call. A caretaker had found a 2-year-old child unresponsive, police said.

As first responders took the child to a local hospital, officials determined the child had suffered an injury that led to a life-threatening condition. Police did not disclose anymore information about the child’s injuries.

On Wednesday, the child died as a result of those injuries, Gardner police said.

Officials have not released the name of the child yet, pending family notification.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or submit a tip online.