TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order Wednesday banning the use of the video-sharing app TikTok from state-owned devices.

The order also prohibits access to the state network. It applies to all state-owned devices for Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, commissions, and their employees.

The order is in response to warnings from both the FBI and FCC that user data from TikTok is potentially being shared with the Chinese government. Kansas joins Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Nebraska and the federal government in implementing the ban.

“Today, I am taking common-sense steps to protect Kansans’ privacy and security,” said Gov. Kelly in a news release.

“TikTok mines users’ data and potentially makes it available to the Chinese Communist Party — a threat recognized by a growing group of bipartisan leaders across the United States.”

The order does not apply to the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of Secretary of State, the Office of the Insurance Commissioner, the Office of the State Treasurer, the Department of Education, the Judicial Branch, nor the Legislative Branch of Government.

However, Gov. Kelly is encouraging other state agencies and departments to also impose a ban. You can view the executive order here.