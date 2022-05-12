TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly has signed a bill Thursday making sports betting legal in Kansas.

Additionally, Kansas’ Senate Bill 84, which lawmakers passed in late April, will allow state-affiliated casinos to use online sports gambling platforms and create sportsbooks. The bill also allows venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports betting.

Kansas now joins 31 other states that have passed similar legislation.

The four state casinos, including Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, expect anywhere between $9-45 million in revenue from the new offering.

The state will take a 10% tax on all revenue from sports betting. That was the main selling point for most state leaders.

“Legalizing sports betting will bring more revenue to our state and grow our economy,” Kelly said in a statement. “This is another mechanism that casinos, restaurants and other entertainment venues can now utilize to attract Kansans to their establishments.”

The state will set aside 80% of sports betting tax revenue to attract professional sports teams. Kansas could use that money to build a new stadium for a pro team.

For weeks as lawmakers debated the bill, conversation circulated around rumors the Kansas City Chiefs received offers to move across state lines to Kansas once its lease is up at the Truman Sports Complex after the 2030 season.

But Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and other local leaders previously said they’ll fight to keep the team, and a team representative previously told Missouri lawmakers they’re looking at renovating Arrowhead Stadium.

In April, Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the team must look at whether it makes sense for his team to build new and where would it make sense to do that.

“Whatever we do, whatever we decide to do, it’s our job and our responsibility to make sure that we’re making the best decision for those entities for the next 50 years,” Donovan said.

“So the perspective I want to give everybody is, ‘Take a breath. We’ve got a lot of work to do,’ and we’re going to do our very best to do the best for all of us. That’s how I put it.”

Legislation that would legalize sports betting in Missouri is in the hands of the state Senate as of Thursday, but the session ends Friday. That bill, if approved as is, would have an 8% tax on wagers and bring in roughly $15 million a year.