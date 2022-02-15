KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly says the congressional district map the Kansas Legislature passed is blatantly unconstitutional.

The state’s Democratic governor made the comment Tuesday at Mercy and Truth Medical Missions’ Love Your Neighbor Celebration.

“It separates communities of interest and disenfranchises our communities of color,” Kelly said.

The map she vetoed and the Republican-led legislature then voted to override splits Wyandotte County near Interstate 70. Everything north of the Kansas River would move to the 2nd district, represented by Republican Jake LaTurner. Everything south of the river would stay in the 3rd, represented by Democrat Sharice Davids.

Two Kansas groups have already filed lawsuits to challenge the new redistricting map.

The lawsuits from the group “Loud Light” and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kansas list Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Michael Abbott as defendants. Both lawsuits were filed in Wyandotte County.

“I am aware of two lawsuits that have my name in them that I believe pertain to the Kansas Congressional maps. The legislature makes the laws and me and my office just follow the laws that are passed,” Abbott told FOX4 on Tuesday.

FOX4 asked Kelly why those two were sued Tuesday.

“I think that’s just standard practice. I think that’s just the way these kinds of lawsuits are always filed,” she said.

Schwab is referring all comments to Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who’s also running for governor on the Republican side.

“The plaintiffs are hoping state courts, which in the past have not reviewed federal congressional districts, will write new rules to their advantage,” a spokesman for Schmidt said. “As we have said before, we will vigorously defend the newly enacted law that establishes new congressional district boundaries.”