KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions once again after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. But they’re not the only ones that won.

Across the state line, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is also a winner after betting on the Chiefs to win the big game back on Sept. 1, 2022, at the start of the NFL season, when sports betting first became legal in Kansas.

Kelly placed the first bet in the state, putting $15 on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl on 10 to 1 odds at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. The $15, of course, was in honor of Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Chiefs won their second NFL title in four years and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award.

Kelly will win $150 from her bet placed at the beginning of the season. But that’s not all.

She also placed a bet with Pennsylvannia Gov. Josh Shapiro on the Super Bowl.

“I can’t wait to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs bring the Lombardi trophy back to the Red Kingdom and to celebrate by feasting on some Pennsylvania treats. Let’s go Chiefs!” Kelly said earlier this week.

For that wager, she’ll win soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery, cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s and mini Eagles doughnuts from Collegeville Italian Bakery.

Kelly wagered steaks from Creekstone Farms of Arkansas City and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds from Sunflower Food Company in Overland Park.

