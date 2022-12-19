ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly released her three-part “Axing Your Taxes” plan Monday to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years.

“I’m pleased to introduce a plan that axes taxes for Kansas families and retirees in a way that keeps our state’s economy and budget strong,” Gov. Laura Kelly said.

“By cutting taxes on groceries and diapers, school supplies, and social security, this plan will put money back in Kansans’ pockets and create real savings for those who need it most.”

Last spring, Kelly signed the “Axe the Food Tax” bill to gradually eliminate the 6.5% state sales tax on groceries, which is one of the highest in the country, starting Jan. 1, 2023.

The second bill proposes a sales tax holiday. If passed it, families would get three days in August to buy school supplies tax-free.

The holiday would provide relief to families and teachers gearing up for back to school and keep Kansas retailers competitive with surrounding states.

Currently, Kansas retirees making less than $75,000 a year do not pay state income tax on social security income.

But once they earn a dollar more – including through investments and life insurance policies – the entirety of their social security income is subject to state income tax.

Kelly proposes lifting the cap to $100,000 pays full taxes on social security.

“I am calling on legislators of both parties to support these bills and provide practical financial relief to families and retirees across our great state,” Kelly said.

