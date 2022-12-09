TOPEKA (KSNT) -Three Florida residents and one Kansas resident have been charged with a scheme to defraud Medicare.
A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted the Kansas woman and three Floridians for attempting to establish a fraudulent mail-order pharmacy.
Court documents identified the four as Fawn J. Licking, 42, of Lawrence, Kansas; as well as Steven Churchhill, 36; Samson Solomon, 25; and Elaine Balsamo, 58, of Florida.
The four are accused of using the Freestate Pharmacy to submit false claims to Medicare for prescriptions for patients who had not seen a doctor or requested the medication.
Other charges include:
• one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud
• eight counts of healthcare fraud
• six counts of mail fraud
• four counts of wire fraud
Churchill and Balsamo are also charged with four counts of money laundering.
