TOPEKA (KSNT) -Three Florida residents and one Kansas resident have been charged with a scheme to defraud Medicare.

A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted the Kansas woman and three Floridians for attempting to establish a fraudulent mail-order pharmacy.

Court documents identified the four as Fawn J. Licking, 42, of Lawrence, Kansas; as well as Steven Churchhill, 36; Samson Solomon, 25; and Elaine Balsamo, 58, of Florida.

The four are accused of using the Freestate Pharmacy to submit false claims to Medicare for prescriptions for patients who had not seen a doctor or requested the medication.

Other charges include:

• one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud

• eight counts of healthcare fraud

• six counts of mail fraud

• four counts of wire fraud

Churchill and Balsamo are also charged with four counts of money laundering.

