OLATHE, Kan. — The preliminary hearings for two Shawnee parents charged in connection with a Shawnee house fire that killed their 17-month-old child were rescheduled Thursday.

Nicholas Ecker and Karlie Phelps both appeared remotely Thursday morning for the scheduled hearings.

Ecker is being held on $1 million bond at Johnson County’s New Century Adult Detention Center.

Phelps appeared remotely from a Kansas treatment center where she’s going through in-patient rehab, according to her attorney Scott Toth. He said she would be at the treatment facility for at least 28 days.

Due to Phelps’ status, a judge rescheduled the hearings.

Phelps is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child in connection with the death of her 17-month-old son. She is also accused of violating a protection order and intimidating a witness in March.

Ecker is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson for his alleged role in the deadly house fire that killed his young son.

Ecker will be back in court in August. Phelps is scheduled to appear in court again in May.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.