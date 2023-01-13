A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mega Millions players are hoping for some luck this Friday the 13th.

After no winners in Tuesday night’s drawing, the prize has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash value of $746.6 million. It’s the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

Michigan has been particularly lucky with Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th, winning four of them (June 2008, May 2011, June 2014 and October 2017), according to the company’s website. That 2017 jackpot was shared with a winner in Rhode Island. Other jackpots on Friday the 13th have been won in New York (March 2009) and Ohio (November 2015). None of them, however, came close in size to the estimated $1.35 billion up for grabs later this week.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s estimated prize is the game record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Last year, a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.4 billion was claimed in Illinois. It was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize for nearly four months until a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot.