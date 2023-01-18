WICHITA, Kan. — Interstate 70 has been closed in Goodland, Kansas, to the Colorado state line due to snow and safety concerns, officials said.

Colorado transportation officials shared the update around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cameras from KanDrive show snow and ice packed on interstate roads near the Kansas-Colorado border.

Find the latest travel conditions in Kansas here.

Western Kansas saw a snow storm move through Tuesday and Wednesday, and experts in that area are already tracking more snowfall Friday and Saturday.