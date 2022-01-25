Illegal sideshow leads to deadly shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Violence erupted again at an illegal sideshow Sunday night, leaving a man dead in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police identified the victim who was shot and killed as 25-year-old Alec Byers.

Illegal sideshows happen almost every weekend in some parts of the Kansas City area, but this time, a young man who went to see the show was killed.

“It always happens that way,” said Duece Haley, who use to go to sideshows.

Haley said he used to go to sideshows and, unfortunately, he’s not surprised someone was shot to death.



“Survival mode, just trying to stop, duck and look at your surroundings and see where the bullets are coming from because you just don’t want to run out,” Haley said.

Haley said the violence is the reason he stopped going.



“It’s got to stop,” said Thomas Tomsaic, a KCKPD spokesperson. “That’s the easiest thing to say. It’s got to stop. People are now being killed on top of people now being injured, on top of just being a nuisance in the community.”

Police are still trying to figure out why someone pulled out a gun. They’re also looking for ways to combat the illegal shows. Tomsaic said there could be a way bystanders would be fined or ticketed for attending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.