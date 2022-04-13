KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has turned its investigation over to prosecutors after looking into a deadly crash involving a Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy.

In late October 2021, a Wyandotte County deputy was involved in a crash at the intersection of N. 90th Street and Parallel Parkway while responding to a shooting call. The deputy was in a marked patrol car and had lights and sirens on, officials said at the time.

One person died in the two-vehicle wreck. Neither the sheriff’s office nor Kansas City, Kansas, police have ever released the name of the person who died.

The agencies have also not released any information about what led up to the crash or any reports surrounding the case, citing an ongoing investigation.

KCK police led the investigation into the crash. Months later, the agency has confirmed it completed its investigation and turned its report over to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors will review and consider the case for any potential charges.

