KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, father is speaking out after losing his son to gun violence.

Family have identified Roman Andrews as the 4-year-old who died after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself earlier this week. It happened at a home in KCK’s Piper neighborhood.

Justin Andrews, the boy’s father, said he saw his son just a day before the tragedy.

“He was always smiling. I don’t even think I ever seen him sad. He’s always smiling,” Andrews said.

Then Monday night, when Roman was with the boy’s mother, he got the call no parent wants to get.

“I remember I got the call, and when they told me my son was dead, I couldn’t comprehend it,” Andrews said.

The KCK dad said he doesn’t know how he can go on without his son.

“He was such a good boy. I can’t really comprehend that I’m not going to see him again,” Andrews said.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said Roman somehow got ahold of a gun and unintentionally shot himself Monday when he was with his mother.

“It’s not an accident,” Andrews told FOX4. “An accident is he fell off the playground, ran in the street. Those are accidents. But you leaving a loaded gun chambered, not safetied — that’s not an accident.”

Police said they’re still investigating the incident, and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office said no charges have been filed at this time.

Meanwhile, Andrews wants to make sure another family doesn’t have to feel this pain.

“You can’t be neglectful, and you can’t sit around and let it slide,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.