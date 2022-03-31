OLATHE, Kan. — Additional security will soon patrol the Johnson County Administration Building in downtown Olathe.

On Thursday the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted 5-2 to approve hiring new security officers for the county office building.

Commissioners Michael Ashcraft and Jeff Meyers voted against allocating $91,779 to hire two new “blue coat” security officers to monitor the county administration building for the remainder of the year. Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden explained a “blue coat” is an armed special security officer, a position often filled by retired police officers.

“I’m still not convinced that hiring full-time employees is the only best option as we try to explore this,” Ashcraft said.

Tom Dugan, director of finance for the sheriff’s office, estimates it will cost roughly $176,000 annually to maintain two blue coat positions after the initial year.

The commission approved a fraction of Hayden’s initial request seeking to hire six new full-time security officers at the administration building. The initial $564,570 proposal included assigning five blue coats and a sergeant to provide security to the administration offices, and provide roughly $147,943 in security upgrades to the building.

“This building is the most at-risk building in Johnson County government,” Hayden said.

In 2019, the sheriff’s office hired a Chief Security Officer to conduct a security assessment of the administration building. According to county records, that assessment highlighted a need to limit public access to the building to a single entrance and make security improvements to the lobby area.

“It’s not about protecting the commissioners, or people limiting their access to this building whatsoever. It’s about keeping guns out of this building, plain and simple,” Hayden said.

Lt. Cory Smith works directly with district court security. Smith said there are currently 25 sworn officers and six blue coat security staff members that divide their services between three county buildings in downtown Olathe. Smith said the average response time to the administration building is approximately four and a half minutes.

The commission also voted 7-0 to allocate $87,943 to make security improvements to the administration building.

Hayden said it will take roughly four weeks to train the new blue coat security officers before they begin working at the county administration building.