MISSION, Kan. — A popular driver’s license office in Johnson County will close for nearly two weeks, the Kansas Department of Revenue announced Monday.

The agency said the Mission driver’s license office, located at 6507 Johnson Drive, will close starting Feb. 9 for upgrades. It’s set to reopen on Feb. 21.

“Once this renovation at the Mission office is complete, KDOR will have refreshed or relocated more than 20offices across Kansas – improving the work environment for our staff and providing a more efficient office for the public,” David Harper, director of KDOR’s Division of Vehicles, said in a news release.

Staff from the Mission office will be temporarily reassigned to the other Johnson County driver’s license locations:

Overland Park, 7600 W. 119th Street

Olathe, 13507 S. Mur-Len Road

KDOR encourages Kansans to make an appointment online for all its locations. Residents can also renew their driver’s license online via the iKan website or app.