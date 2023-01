MISSION, Kan. — Johnson County fire crews are investigating a fire at a Popeyes restaurant early Wednesday morning.

Crews from Consolidated Fire District #2 were called to 6821 Johnson Drive around 4:45 a.m. and saw black smoke coming from the roof upon their arrival.

There were no reported injuries during this event and the fire was reported out at 7:03 this morning.

There is no additional information regarding the fire or its cause.