OLATHE, Kan. — The son of a Johnson County judge has been sentenced in a second case Friday after he was previously convicted in a 2018 shooting.

Isaac Vano, son of Johnson County judge James Vano, plead guilty to aggravated domestic battery in Johnson County Court. His other charges, including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child endangerment, were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Court records say Vano attacked his wife, put their daughter at risk and broke his wife’s cell phone when she was trying to call for help.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Vano to 5 years in prison, but the sentence will run concurrently with his previous sentencing.

In 2019, a Johnson County jury convicted Vano on counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault after a 2018 shooting that left a man in critical condition.

In that case, prosecutors said Vano shot and wounded a man near 117th and Hardy in Overland Park.

According to court records, Vano called 911 about a trespasser in a nearby yard that night. He later told police he chased the man down and held him at gunpoint while he was on the phone with dispatch. Vano said he accidentally shot the man while trying to corral him.

He was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison for the shooting case.