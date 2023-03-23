Rendering of Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Image provided by the City of Overland Park.

MISSION, Kan. — Johnson County officials will open a new household hazardous waste facility in Overland Park in 2023.

But first, the county will close its current facility in just a few weeks.

Environmental health specialist Brandon Hearn said the facility, located near Interstate 35 and Lamar Avenue in Mission, has been collecting unwanted paint, yard chemicals, tires and more for 30 years.

In 2022 alone, the facility collected over 1.1 million pounds of hazardous waste.

But due to construction at the Nelson Wastewater Treatment Plant, where the waste facility is currently located, Johnson County is in the process of building a new facility in Overland Park.

County leaders approved roughly $3.6 million to build the Overland Park facility.

The Mission location will remain open through the end of April, allowing Johnson County residents to drop off materials by appointment only.

The new Overland Park facility, located near College Boulevard and Mastin Street, is tentatively set to open in early June, Hearn said. The county is not setting an official opening date until the new building is finished.

That means there will be a gap in service where residents will not be able to dispose of hazardous waste at a county facility.