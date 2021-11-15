Johnson County proposes new Med-Act building in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Officials in Johnson County are laying the groundwork to expand emergency medical services.

On Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a proposal to make way for a new Johnson County Med-Act building at the northwest corner of Midland Drive and Bell Road.

Johnson County Med-Act facilities provide 911 response to more than 500,000 citizens across the county. The program currently provides dual paramedic services across 476 square miles from 17 ambulance stations and a single paramedic first response from two fixed station locations.

Acting on the behalf of Johnson County, applicant BHC Rhodes is requesting permission to subdivide a larger unplatted lot to build a new Med-Act facility in the 16300 block of Midland Drive.

The property is currently undeveloped and zoned Professional Office (PO).

Because the project is being proposed by Johnson County government, the future site plan for the facility will be reviewed administratively.

If the subdivision is approved by the planning commission, the proposal will progress to the Shawnee City Council for final approval on Monday, Dec. 13.