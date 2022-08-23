SPRING HILL, Kan. — People in one part of rural Johnson County complain their roads aren’t meant for big semitrailers.

As 18-wheelers constantly drive down their narrow roads, sometimes causing crashes, concerns grow for neighbors like Frank Moley.

He’s getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through. Moley thinks most of the truck drivers are trying to avoid the nearby weigh station on Interstate 35.

“We see near collisions out here all the time,” Moley said. “I’ve replaced my mailbox four times in three years because they keep getting hit.”

The street is tight with deep ditches on both sides, and there’s no place to pass in traffic or pull over for safety.

“People in my family have been run off the road or forced to not make a turn into our property because a truck’s going too fast, barreling down on them,” Moley said.

That’s why he’s taken his frustrations to the Johnson County Board of Commissioners several times.

“This is the result of your indifference,” said Moley, holding up a photo.

This time he brought pictures from two weeks ago when his father-in-law was run off the road by an aggressive trucker, causing him to crash through a fence, hit a tree and total his car.

“They’re not representing the people. They’re not worried about the safety,” he said.

It’s what prompted Moley to start an online petition, asking for 199th Street to be off limits to large trucks.

Aimee Morris lives about a mile away, and she’s seen three big crashes involving semitrailers.

“They have places to be, and they don’t really care who’s in front of them,” she said. “I’ve had trucks pass me on this road before.”

Moley said he recognizes the difference between through traffic and local traffic. The skinny street is lined with farms that often need the services of a semitrailer. But he and neighbors said any chance to make things safer is a good idea.

County commissioners didn’t have an immediate plan for controlling truck traffic but said they plan to widen the street at some point.

