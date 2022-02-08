OLATHE, Kan. — The boards and commissions in Johnson County government can now return to in-person meetings.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted 7-0 to return to in-person meetings.

Last month, the commission approved a resolution to host exclusively virtual meetings through Feb. 17. The resolution required all appointed county boards and commissions to meet virtually to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Before the vote, Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE), gave a short presentation to the board.

“Vaccination rates are pretty good. Not only do we have the best in the region here, we are better than the national average and quite comparable with some of the best in the country,” Areola said.

Vaccination rates in Johnson County, KS.

County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said staff is in support of returning to in person meetings, but would like additional mitigation strategies to remain in place. Those mitigation strategies include:

Having commissioners sit further apart on the dais.

Limiting the number of people in the commission chambers.

Returning to one speaker in the room at a time during public comment periods.

Giving county staff the option to present to the board virtually.

As of Feb. 4, 54 county employees had tested positive for the virus and 108 employees were in quarantine.

Infection rates among Johnson County employees.

The BOCC will meet in-person for the next regular board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be broadcasted on the county YouTube channel. Residents will have the option to offer public comment in person or virtually.