JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — One person is dead after a deadly crash that occurred Friday morning at the interstate of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. when a driver of a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street and collided with a semi-truck trailer that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the SUV was later pronounced dead at a local hospital and has been identified as 75-year-old Larry J. Holly.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.