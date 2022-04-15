JOHNSON COUNTY, KAN. – If your spring cleaning has left you with a pile of unwanted electronics, Johnson County is hosting a recycling event to help you safely dispose of them.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) is partnering with Kiewit, ProShred, Secure e-Cycle and ScrapsKC to host an electronics recycling event on Monday, April 18.

From 9 a.m. to noon residents can drop off unwanted electronics, TVs or computers at the Kiewit headquarters at 8900 Renner Boulevard in Lenexa. Residents can also drop off paper documents to be securely shredded for free.

“Johnson County is pleased to partner with so many great companies to provide electronics and paper recycling options, keeping them out of the landfill,” said Brandon Hearn, education and outreach coordinator for JCDHE.

“One of the world’s fastest growing trash problems is electronic waste. It’s important to recycle it responsibly because so much of it contains hazardous materials. We are also excited to include our reuse partner, ScrapsKC this year to allow usable school and office supplies to be collected for reuse.”

TVs can be recycled for $30 and CRT computer monitors can be recycled for $15. All other electronic items are free to recycle. ScrapsKC will also be accepting usable school and office supplies to be sold at its Kansas City location.