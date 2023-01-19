TOPEKA, Kan. — Two people in Kansas claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and a recent Mega Millions drawing.

Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told KSNT both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a $1 million prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Jan. 18.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous.

Thone said the winning raffle ticket, announced on Jan. 4, was sold at a QuikTrip at 1051 W. Dennis Ave. in Olathe.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a QuikTrip at 7681 W. 151st St. in Overland Park on Jan. 13.

See a list of unclaimed prizes for the Kansas Lottery here.