KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A federal judge has denied former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski’s request to be released from house arrest.

Last month, attorneys filed a motion asking that Golubski be allowed to leave his home at any time ahead of trial.

Golubski worked for the KCK Police Department from 1975 until he retired in 2010. He then went on to work for the Edwardsville Police Department until 2016.

Last year, he was indicted on six charges of deprivation of civil rights as prosecutors say he used his authority as an officer to violate two women’s civil rights, kidnapping and sexually assaulting them between 1998 and 2002.

After those charges, a judge granted his request to be released on house arrest. That decision largely came down to Golubski’s health. The 70-year-old has renal failure, just had a heart bypass last spring and is insulin-dependent.

He is only be allowed to go to doctor’s appointments, church, meetings with his attorney and court hearings. He must also wear an ankle monitor.

A few months later, a federal grand jury indicted him again on conspiracy against rights and involuntary servitude charges. The indictment alleges Golubski protected three sex traffickers, taking bribes and sexually assaulting minors.

In court documents, federal prosecutors said they didn’t request Golubski be jailed before trial in the second case due to the judge’s ruling in the first. Instead, prosecutors requested the same conditions as the first case, and Golubski didn’t reject, court records say.

But after the December motion to end house arrest, prosecutors pushed back. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas said an FBI investigation found “scads of women” who made allegations against Golubski.

Golubski’s three main arguments were that the FBI learned about two alleged victims from a civil lawsuit, calling the allegations “incredibly suspicious”; that home detention is “jeopardizing his health; and that FBI agents said in surveillance logs that he’s “not considered to be dangerous.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz shot down all three of these arguments in her ruling last week.

“Home detention continues to be a condition necessary to address the specific risks (Golubski) poses to the community and to his alleged victims, particularly when the government has alleged that (Golubski) would re-visit his victims, even years after the underlying conduct,” the judge wrote.

Golubski’s motion was denied. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 14.