PAOLA, Kan. — On Tuesday, District Judge Steven Montgomery, of the 6th Judicial District, denied a motion to dismiss an appeal regarding the incorporation of the city of Golden, Kansas.

In October, the Miami County Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 to deny the incorporation of the Golden within the northern portion of the county.

In November, attorney Doug Patterson filed an appeal listing Jennifer Williams, who originally filed the petition to establish the City of Golden, and Charles Koch, a Golden supporter, as petitioners in the case.

County Counselor Shelley Woodard argued the case should be dismissed because the petitioners did not follow statutory requirements by paying a set bond amount.

State statute requires an appeal to the district court be filed within a 30-day timeframe, with sufficient bond amount set by the clerk of the board. In this case, the clerk of the board is the Miami County clerk.

According to court records, the petitioners made a $100 bond payment to the county clerk after being informed $5,000 was the sufficient bond amount.

“It wasn’t the appellant’s decision to take what bond to leave and then ask the court to review it. We’re also outside the 30-day timeframe. It really wasn’t their decision to make to say, ‘We’re not going to give a bond,’ and then ask the court to review that outside of the 30-day statutory timeframe,” Woodard said.

Patterson argued the bond amount was arbitrary and intentionally set at a high amount to deter his clients from moving forward with the appeal.

“We tried to establish the amount of the bond, before the case was filed. The only number we heard was $5,000. I don’t think it’s consistent with the right of the aggregated party to appeal an incorporation finding for the county to say we’re just going to price them out of the ballpark. We are just going to make the entry fee so expensive they can’t afford it,” Patterson said.

Between the two parties, a total of five witnesses are expected to testify in an evidentiary hearing to determine the reasonableness of the bond amount. Montgomery has tentatively scheduled an evidentiary hearing and case management conference for Monday, June 6 at 10 a.m.