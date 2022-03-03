TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican State Senate President Ty Masterson has proposed that Kansas directly elect the state’s Supreme Court justices in party elections.

He proposed this in the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

“I’d like to see not just life, but liberty, and the pursuit of happiness on the ballot, and I’d like to see you guys and our body have a discussion whether it’s the federal model or elections. We need a new system,” he said to the committee Tuesday.

The proposal would also abolish the Supreme Court Nominating Commission.

“It kind of gives an illegitimate sense that merit is the base, but it’s truly a way to take that voice away from the people,” Masterson said of the commission Thursday.

The commission reviews Supreme Court nominees, and the Governor appoints them.

“Absolutely not,” Masterson said when asked whether removing the commission makes the process more political in the future. “It removes the hidden political part of the nomination. There are politics at every level, and when you’re at a commission level, you need to have that debate in the public. All it does is hide the politics.”

State Sen. David Haley, D-Kansas City, is worried the Supreme Court nominees won’t be as good in the future if the commission’s abolished. He compared them to “references” job seekers use Thursday.

“If you are looking for a professional in a particular arena, if you want to look for the very best, often you rely upon references if you will,” he said.

Masterson said he hopes to bring it up in the next two to three weeks, but the House would have to pass it as well because it’s an amendment.

The resolution would ask for Kansans to vote in the August Primary on whether they get to choose their seven Supreme Court justices in future elections.