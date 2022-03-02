TOPEKA (KSNT) – Attorney General Derek Schmidt warned Kansans that they may have had private information stolen in an August 2021 data breach at T-Mobile.

T-Mobile reported that it had suffered a massive data breach that compromised the sensitive information of millions of current, former and prospective customers on Aug. 17.

More than 53 million people were affected by the data breach, including up to 335,000 Kansans. Along with other categories of impacted information, millions had their names, birthdates, social security numbers and driver’s license information stolen.

A large part of the information stolen during the breach was reportedly on sale on the “dark web” which is a place where cybercriminals buy, sell and track personal information. Numerous people have been receiving alerts through various identity theft protection services that have informed them that their information was found online in connection to the T-Mobile breach, according to Schmidt.

The attorney general’s office is urging those who believe that they were impacted by the T-Mobile breach to take the following actions to protect themselves:

Monitor your credit – Credit monitoring services track your credit report and alert you whenever a change is made such as with a new account or large purchase. Most services will notify you within 24 hours of any change to your credit report. Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report – Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. A credit freeze can be put in place by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus. Equifax 888-766-0008

Experian 888-397-3742

TransUnion 800-680-7289 Place a fraud alert on your credit report – A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify your identity before issuing credit. A fraud alert can be placed by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus.

You can contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division’s website here or by calling 800-432-2310.