TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) will not be changing their policies for gender markers on birth certificates or driver’s licenses.

The agencies are standing against Attorney General Kris Kobach’s legal opinion issued Monday, which states those documents must reflect sex at birth in accordance with a new law starting July 1, KSNT reports.

The new law, Senate Bill 180, defines biological sex in several areas, like restrooms, locker rooms, prisons, and domestic violence centers.

In his legal opinion, Kobach said that KDHE and KDOR will have to go back and update state records for individuals who have changed gender markers.

In a statement Thursday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she’s directed the agencies to follow their legal counsel’s interpretation of the law.

“I have directed the agencies to follow SB 180 according to their legal counsel’s interpretation of the law. While my administration and the Attorney General’s Office have had many conversations about the law, KDHE and KDOR disagree about its impacts on their operations and will instead keep in place their policies regarding gender markers on birth certificates and driver’s licenses.” Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas

According to the Kelly Administration, after reviewing S.B. 180 and the attorney general’s non-binding opinion, they disagree with the attorney general’s conclusions regarding SB 180’s impact on operations at KDHE and KDOR.

As a result of a 2019 consent judgment, the Kelly Administration said that KDHE’s current policy allows transgender Kansans to obtain birth certificates that affirm their gender identity. KDHE

does not believe SB 180 affects the court-ordered policy adopted and enforced by KDHE. The

agency will continue to follow the federal court order.

The Kelly administration also said that KDOR believes its current driver’s license policy does not conflict with SB 180. Its policy will remain the same.