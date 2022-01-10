Kansas asking unvaccinated residents to quarantine if you’ve been to these two areas in US

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its travel quarantine list to include two regions within the U.S. and two countries.

In a recent press release from the KDHE, it states that New York and Washington D.C. have been added to its travel quarantine list along with Isle of Man and San Marino.

The KDHE recommends that any unvaccinated individuals or those who haven’t received all the vaccine doses, including boosters and primary shots, should quarantine if they meet the following criteria:

Traveled on or after Dec. 16 to Andorra.

Traveled on or after Jan. 10 to New York and Washington D.C.

Traveled on or after Jan. 10 to Isle of Man and San Marino.

Attendance at any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The amount of time to quarantine after potential exposure is five days after your last exposure with an additional requirement to wear a well-fitting mask indoors and outdoors when around others for an additional five days. Those who cannot mask are recommended to quarantine at home for 10 days.

The quarantine period would start the day after you return to Kansas or from the mass gathering. If no COVID-19 symptoms develop during the quarantine period, then you are released from quarantine. For additional information, check the KDHE Isolation and Quarantine FAQ.

Those who have traveled internationally are required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test within three days of flights into the U.S. For more information on this and other requirements, please visit their website here.

Those who meet the following criteria do not need to quarantine if:

You are ages 18 or older and have received all recommended vaccine doses, including boosters and additional primary shots for some immunocompromised people.

You are ages 5-17 years and completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines.

You had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days (you tested positive using a viral test).

Those who do not meet the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance for travel and mass gatherings.