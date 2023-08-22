PRATT, Kan. — State wildlife officials have decided to prohibit trail cameras on Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks land and waters on Friday.

The KDWP said in a press release that the decision to ban trail cameras came after seven public meetings over the course of two years, KSNT reports.

The decision was reached following increasing amounts of public concerns brought to the KDWP on the use of trail or game cameras on public lands. Past concerns the KDWP referenced included the ethics of “fair chase,” issues of theft and privacy concerns.

“As the number of trail cameras on the landscape increased, so did the number of reports made by constituents citing camera theft and misuse,” Ryan Stucky, KDWP Public Lands assistant director said. “There were also concerns about trail camera users disturbing wildlife with frequent visits to check on those cameras.”

KDWP staff and commissioners agreed that the regulation change, now in effect, should state that no person shall place, maintain or use a trail or game camera on department lands, or use any images or video from a trail or game camera including location, time or date, for any purpose on KDWP lands and waters, according to the press release. The use of mapping systems or programs remains a legal activity.

The full regulation can be found by clicking here or in the document below:

