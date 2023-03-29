TOPEKA (KSNT) – Legislation that would remove a fee associated with applying for a concealed carry license in Kansas could be approved soon.

Members of the Kansas House of Representatives passed House Bill 2412 at a vote of 90-34 Wednesday morning. The bill now moves to the senate for approval.

If signed into law, this bill would amend the Personal and Family Protection Act to get rid of fees paid by those who have applied for a concealed carry license (CCL) or who are seeking renewal of the license. No fees would be required from applicants except to cover the cost of taking fingerprints, according to a supplemental note on HB 2412.

Current law requires a total of $132.50 for CCL issuance fees. Of that, $100 goes to the state attorney general and the rest is payable to the sheriff of the county where the applicant lives. The $100 charge to the attorney general would be dropped if HB 2412 is signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly. The $32.50 in county costs would stay in place.

HB 2412 removes a $16 fee paid to the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for issuance and renewal of the CCL card. It also removes the fee associated with renewing a CCL and the late fee for the failure to renew it.

The fiscal note attached to the bill states that the KDOR issues an average of 21,139 CCLs per year. Removing the license fees under HB 2412 would incur a loss of $1.2 million in state revenues for fiscal year 2024.

This bill was first introduced Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs on behalf of Representative Rebecca Schmoe (R).