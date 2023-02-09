GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas boy is ready for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.

Ryken, a preschooler in the Great Bend area, created a Valentine’s Day box for school modeled after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

His mom, Amanda Stricker, is calling it “Ryken Mahomes.”

“When Ryken picked this for his Valentine’s box because it was funny, I laughed and said, ‘YES PLEASE!’ But we had to put our own spin on it,” Amanda said.

Ryken alongside his Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Valentine’s Day box (Courtesy: Amanda Strickers)

With some boxes, paper, markers, stickers, pipe cleaners and innovation, Ryken was able to create his masterpiece.

Amanda says Ryken is ready to eat all of his holiday candy and hopes that his Valentine’s Day box is the good luck charm they need to help the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.