OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Next week, the Kansas Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will start their “Taking Down DUI Initiative.“

For the New Year’s DUI enforcement campaign, the Kansas Highway Patrol will participate alongside numerous local law enforcement agencies throughout the state. KC-area agencies include the Overland Park, Olathe and Shawnee police departments.

The Overland Park Police Department will start the initiative on Dec. 26 and continue through Jan. 2. Shawnee police will start Dec. 22 and will go until Jan. 2.

Olathe police are conducting a saturation patrol on New Year’s Eve, but the department has not finalized any details.

According to OPPD, the New Year’s holiday season has a higher number of crashes than other holidays where at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol and/or other drugs.

Overland Park Police Chief Simon Happer hopes the initiative is a sobering thought since DUI’s are easily prevented.

“Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance, don’t even consider driving,” Happer said. “Line up a ride with a sober acquaintance or other safe transportation before you go out. Make the right choice, the sober choice.”