KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A busy Kansas City, Kansas, bridge is too dangerous and closed to traffic at noon Monday.

The southbound K-5 bridge between 10th Street and Sunshine Road carried traffic over the Union Pacific Railroad.

Bridge inspectors determined the bridge needs emergency repairs. The Kansas Department of Transportation is evaluating options and developing a traffic plan.

Message boards are in place warning drivers of the closure. KDOT says detour signs will eventually be added.

KDOT has not said how long the repairs are expected to take.